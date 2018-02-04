Kylie Jenner Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Travis Scott 

Kylie Jenner is a mom! The 20-year-old reality star has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1.

Jenner, who never confirmed her pregnancy, announced her baby’s arrival in an Instagram post on Sunday, February 4.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the new mom wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in m entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could,” she continued. “my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

She also shared an 11-minute video documenting the last nine months of her pregnancy, including her growing baby bump, doctors visits with Scott and finally delivering their baby at the hospital. The video ends with footage of Jenner cradling her newborn.

As previously reported, Us confirmed in September that Jenner was pregnant. The following month, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the Lip Kit creator was expecting a baby girl.

Jenner had been busy preparing for motherhood, including booking a baby nurse.

“The nursery is done,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner]. No way she waited long to set that up!”

While Jenner regularly updated fans on her day-to-day life via social media before news broke that she was expecting, she has never publicly addressed her pregnancy. The source explained, “She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world. Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

When the “Goosebumps” rapper, 25, was asked about their relationship in January during an interview with Billboard magazine, he played coy.

“They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing,” Scott said in response to a question about dating Jenner and her pregnancy.

Jenner and Scott were first linked in April 2017 after they were spotted getting cozy and flirting at Coachella, weeks after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called it quits with boyfriend Tyga, who she dated on and off for years.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has been open in the past about her desire to start a family and be a young mom. “I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone,” she explained to ELLE U.K. in 2015. “Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore.”

Meanwhile, Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian, is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Us also broke the news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were expecting their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate. The little girl, named Chicago, was born January 15.

