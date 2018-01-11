Kylie Jenner is ready for her new arrival.

“The nursery is done,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, also noting that 20-year-old Jenner, who is due early this year, has already booked a baby nurse. “She’s a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner]. No way she waited long to set that up!”

The rest of her home is being baby-proofed as well, adds the insider: “Anything sharp has already been taken out.”

While Jenner regularly updated fans on her day-to-day life via social media before her pregnancy was revealed, the Lip Kit creator has remained relatively silent in recent months as she and boyfriend Travis Scott prepare for their new addition. “She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” the source explains, noting that Jenner is in good health. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

“She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that.” Besides, notes the source, “She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants.”

Kris confirmed in October during an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Alley at the Women’s Wear Daily CEO Summit that Kylie made $420 million from her cosmetics line in the year and a half prior. The momager raved at the time: “To see her be able to have this kind of success at something that she really loves is really great.”

The 25-year-old rapper remained mum about his girlfriend during a recent interview with Billboard magazine. “They’re just guesses,” Scott said in response to a question about Jenner and her pregnancy. “Let them keep fishing.”

Us Weekly confirmed Jenner’s pregnancy in September. She and the “Goosebumps” rapper were first linked in April 2017 after they were spotted getting cozy and flirting at Coachella, weeks after Jenner called it quits with boyfriend Tyga, who she dated on and off for years.

