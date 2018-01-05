Playing coy. Travis Scott addressed his relationship with Kylie Jenner in a new interview with Billboard magazine.

“They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing,” Scott, 25, said in response to a question about dating Jenner, 20, and her pregnancy.

Us Weekly confirmed in September that Jenner is expecting her first child with Scott. The Lip Kit creator is pregnant with a girl. Jenner and the “Goosebumps” rapper were first linked in April 2017 after they were spotted getting cozy and flirting at Coachella, weeks after Jenner called it quits with boyfriend Tyga, who she dated on and off for years.

Scott and Jenner have yet to address their relationship or pregnancy news publicly, and fans were disappointed when the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was not included in the annual family Christmas card.

Billboard also asked Scott if Kanye West has given him any advice about dating a celebrity. The rapper, who was signed to West’s record label and has collaborated with the “Heartless singer” on multiple tracks, was vague yet again.

“Nah. I haven’t seen him deal with that. I just stay to myself,” he told the publication. West is married to Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian. The couple, who are parents of 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint, are expecting their third child, a girl, via surrogate this month.

Despite keeping quiet about his personal life, Scott did reveal West gave him advice for dealing with “nosy press.”

“’S—t, just don’t hit nobody, man,”’ Scott recalled the Yeezy designer telling him.

“[We] just learn from each other,” Scott added about his friendship with West.

