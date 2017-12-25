Where’s Kylie? The Kardashian family Christmas card was finally revealed on December 25 and pregnant Kylie Jenner wasn’t on it. So, of course, the Twitterverse had something to say about it.

The reality TV family appeared to be teasing fans with a slow and tantalizing 25 days of Christmas reveal that began on December 1, with members of the klan each taking turns to reveal a photo from their holiday card —leading fans to think that Christmas Day would end with a big gift. You know, something like the 20-year-old confirming that she’s pregnant with her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Expectations rose even more when her half-sister Khloé Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy on December 20. The Good American designer shared a pic of her baby bump on Instagram and told fans she was expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

So when December 25 arrived, we weren’t just looking under the tree for our present. And we waited. And waited. We refreshed out social media feeds while trying to avoid that weird cousin. And on Monday afternoon we got the pictorial equivalent of a pair of Arthur George socks: A shot of the family that we’d pretty much already seen, minus Jenner. (Rob Kardashian was absent, too.)

“Maybe we should call the authorities because @KylieJenner is still missing from the damn Kardashian Christmas card,” one fan tweeted.

“I need to see the BELLY,” wrote another.

“I hate that I am so invested in Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy,” another tweeted.

“Merry Christmas to everyone except @KylieJenner,” complained one disgruntled fan.

“Lmaoooooo THEY MIND F—KED US ALL MONTH LONG!!!!” one succinctly put it. “What is this total f—kery they have done to us!!! C’mon @KylieJenner @KimKardashian we wanted Kylie on the damn 25th day!!!”

See more reactions below. (Warning: Some are NSFW.)

i was sitting in my bed waiting to see the bump and this is what we get? pic.twitter.com/Pv5jLxxBNT — ً (@vanvoque) December 26, 2017

WHERE THE FUCK IS MY KING KYLIE JENNER DRESSED AS THE VIRGIN MARY WITH TINY LITTLE TRAVIS SCOTT, JR. IN HIS YEEZY-ESQUE MANGER?! I FEEL SO MOTHERFUCKING CHEATED RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/Yty2ZiI0Eh — St. Rickolas 🎅🏽 (@rickyrisqueyes) December 26, 2017

YOU PLAYED US ALL & WASTED MY ENTIRE CHRISTMAS WAITING ON THIS PICTURE & KYLIE ISNT EVEN IN IT @KimKardashian IM DONE WITH YOU. im still gonna watch every episode though — Keaton Milburn (@KeatonMilburn) December 26, 2017

Me trying to look for Kylie like pic.twitter.com/uQrueRr0Cf — Hailey ♡ (@ZalfieAriana) December 26, 2017

IS KYLIE JENNER PREGNANT YES OR NO pic.twitter.com/J9bYOl0c7P — vss 🍙 (@AkaiVs98) December 26, 2017

Goodnight & merry xmas to everyone except Kylie Jenner for not revealing her pregnancy on the 25th day of Kristmas screw u Kylie I preferred your sis candle anyway — sardonic (@SardonicSweet) December 26, 2017

kylie jenner hiding her pregnancy like it’s the krabby patty secret formula — Mallory Chefalas (@mally_cyrus) December 26, 2017

Waiting on the Kylie Jenner pregnancy announcement like… pic.twitter.com/zWLnWhDZyb — Em Sheldon (@emshelx) December 25, 2017

