It’s a Kardashian Kristmas! As the most wonderful time of the year nears, the Kardashian clan is preparing to release their latest holiday card. The famous family is known for their glitzy end-of-the year cards, and they have taken to social media during the past few days to tease the latest installment.

Fans have speculated whether Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, who are both pregnant, will confirm their happy news via the family’s annual card. Although the Revenge Body host, 33, has been spotted out and about flaunting her baby bump throughout New York and Los Angeles, Jenner, 20, has kept a low profile. Will the sisters finally address their babies-to-be?

