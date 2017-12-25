There they are! After keeping a low profile in recent months, pregnant Kylie Jenner and her half-brother Rob Kardashian celebrated Christmas with their family on Monday, December 25.

In Snapchat videos posted by pregnant Khloé Kardashian, Kylie, who’s expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, kept her baby bump hidden as she posed with her sibling.

“Merry Christmas! People think you weren’t there last night,” the Good American designer, 33, told her sister about mom Kris Jenner‘s over-the-top Christmas Eve party.

“I was,” Kylie, 20, insisted, prompting Khloé to add, “She’s a secret little bunny.”

The siblings and their mom, Kris, gathered at Kourtney Kardashian‘s house to open presents and enjoy a festive breakfast.

As Rob posed with Khloé, Kim could be seen snacking in the background, prompting Khloé (who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson) to remark that she was “stuffing her face.”

Kim and Kourtney’s kids were also dressed in holiday pajamas and the cousins — Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, and North and Saint West — were spotted lining up before they were allowed to sprint towards the golden Christmas trees to scoop up their gifts.

Check out the pics below.