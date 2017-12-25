Pregnant Khloé Kardashian celebrated the holidays with her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at mom Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party.

The mom-to-be, who’s expecting her first child with NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, dazzled in a sparkly number and a high ponytail as she hit the dance floor with her mom and mingled with guests including Ryan Seacrest, Randy Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Colton Dixon and songwriter Carole Bayer Sager.

Partygoers were treated to performances by Brian McKnight as well as Toni Braxton and Babyface, who sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Scott Disick was in attendance, as was his ex Kourtney’s new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Kim’s husband, Kanye West, was also at the bash, along with the couple’s two children, North and Saint.

Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were not seen in any of the Snapchat images that Kim and Khloé posted on Sunday night, but in a Snapchat video on Christmas morning, Kylie, who’s expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, said she was there.

Check out the party pics below!