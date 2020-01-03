Celebrity News Celebrity Bromances By Us Weekly Staff January 3, 2020 Getty; WireImage.com (2); NBCU Photo Bank; WireImage.com 21 Celebrity Bromances Aw, man! Scroll down to see which male celebrities have close friendships with their famous buds. In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube! More News Calling All Engaged Couples! Check Out These 5 Wedding Registry Must-Haves Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News