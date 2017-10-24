Keeping up with the makeup! Kris Jenner confirmed that Kylie Jenner made $420 million in Kylie Cosmetics sales throughout the past 18 months.

“She’s just scratched the surface, and there’s so much more to do with the brand. She doesn’t even have color cosmetics yet, the foundations, the blushes … There’s so many pieces of the puzzle that have to be put together to create an entire line of cosmetics,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family matriarch, 61, said in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Alley at the Women’s Wear Daily CEO Summit in New York City on Tuesday, October 24. “She’s so excited about it. She’s already gone right now [but] we’ve planned ahead through February, I think it is, and Valentine’s Day, and after that she’s got so many ideas and so many ways to, you know, explode in another line of her kits and just so much to look forward to.”

Kris also revealed that Kylie, 20, “doesn’t have any investors” and solely owns Kylie Cosmetics. “She’s doing this because it’s really her passion. It’s so authentic to who she is, because she’s wanted to do this since she was a little girl,” the E! star explained. “To see her be able to have this kind of success at something that she really loves is really great.”

When asked if she will also manage the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners, the Jenner Communications CEO avoided mentioning Kylie’s pregnancy and replied, “I think everybody has to do in their life what they love. And I think that’s what I have found to be the most successful thing for my girls, my son, my family, is that we all do what we really love. And that makes for me, you know, their success.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Kylie is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Kris’s longtime friend Faye Resnick recently spoke to Us exclusively about the news in September and gushed about Kris being “literally the greatest grandmother in the world.”

Although the Kardashian-Jenners have yet to publicly discuss Kylie’s pregnancy, Kris texted KUWTK executive producer Ryan Seacrest in September that the makeup mogul is “not confirming anything.”

