A little basketball player! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy, multiple sources exclusively confirm in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Us broke the news in late September that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, is pregnant with her first child. Since learning that she has a baby on board, Kardashian has maintained her healthy lifestyle. “She’s hungrier than ever,” one insider tells Us, noting that the mom-to-be opts for “smaller meals throughout the day” to stay on track with her diet while eating for two.

Kardashian, who visited a specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a 20-week checkup on October 9, is sticking to her fitness regimen too. She’s doing “more cardio” and “less intensive” workouts, the source adds.

Her relationship with Thompson, 26, is also progressing nicely. “Marriage is definitely in the cards,” the insider tells Us. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

The Good American designer isn’t the only expectant member of her family. Just days before her baby news was revealed, Us confirmed that Kylie Jenner is also pregnant with her first bundle joy with boyfriend Travis Scott. And in July, Us exclusively revealed that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate.

