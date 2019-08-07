



Turns out Kylie Jenner is just trying to wear as much white as she can before Labor Day. The makeup mogul and boyfriend Travis Scott have no plans to tie the knot, a source tells Us Weekly.

Jenner, who turns 22 years old on Saturday, August 10, sparked wedding speculation as she boarded a private plane with a white dress on Tuesday, August 6. While the insider tells Us that the Life of Kylie alum is “not getting married right now or off to her wedding,” the twosome are still on the right track.

“She and Travis are doing great,” the source says. “There is always talk about them having another baby, but she’s enjoying being a mom and doesn’t exactly want to get right back into being pregnant again.”

The reality TV star and the rapper, 28, were first linked in April 2017. Less than a year later, they welcomed daughter Stormi, now 18 months.

A source previously told Us that Jenner and Scott aren’t rushing a trip down the aisle.

“Kylie and Travis have discussed getting married before, but it is not happening tomorrow,” the source told Us last month. “Kylie’s business career is booming like crazy with Kylie Skin and right now she honestly can’t add that life chapter into her book at this moment in time.”

While the duo may not be headed to a wedding, Jenner and Scott will be celebrating the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s 22nd birthday in Italy. According to TMZ, the couple and their daughter were joined by Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, as well as Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie on Tuesday’s flight. Kylie’s pals Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer and her assistant Victoria Villarroel were also on board.

An insider told Us last month that Kylie plans to keep her inner circle “very close” after former bestie Jordyn Woods was caught making out with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, back in February.

“Kylie’s friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy, which Jordyn proved not to be,” the insider told Us in July. “Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn’s actions and her decision making. It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted.”

Scott helped Kylie kick off her birthday festivities on Monday, August 5, covering her California mansion with red rose pedals.

“My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Stormi! Look at this!”

