



Keeping her friends close. Kylie Jenner is maintaining a very tight-knit clique.

“Kylie keeps those in her intimate circle very close. Kylie’s friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy, which Jordyn [Woods] proved not to be,” an insider notes to Us Weekly. “Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn’s actions and her decision making. It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted.”

Additionally, the insider tells Us that Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are “doing very well as a couple considering the rumors that were floating around about Travis cheating.” The source adds that the accusations were “very difficult for Kylie at first,” but she “trusts Travis completely.”

Jenner’s family also played a part in her tightening her friend group, as the source states. They “reminded her that loyalty and family are everything and once you cross those boundaries and hurt loved ones, it’s hard to turn back.”

“Her family and closest friends have definitely been there to support her through everything and her great family life and booming business is amazing right now,” the insider continued. “It is all that she could ask for at this time.”

Jenner and Woods, both 21, fell out after the news broke in February that the Boohoo designer made out with Tristan Thompson — the now-ex-boyfriend of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s sister, Khloé Kardashian. The Kardashian-Jenner clan immediately cut ties with Woods, and she later moved out of the self-made billionaire’s home.

Jenner addressed the scandal during a clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians released on July 14. At the time, she told the Revenge Body star that the “whole Jordyn situation needed to happen” because she “was my security blanket.”

“I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her,” she continued. “And sometimes, people are there for certain reasons and certain times of your life and not for others.”

Despite the cheating scandal, a source told Us on July 19 that Jenner will “always care about Jordyn and she only wants the best for her.”

As for Scott, reports stated that the 28-year-old cheated on Jenner in February. The rapper denied all allegations after he canceled a tour date in Buffalo, New York. “It is not true. He did not cheat,” his rep told Entertainment Tonight in April. “He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

Earlier this month, the Life of Kylie alum headed to Turks and Caicos with some of her closest girl pals — including Sofia Richie, Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer — to celebrate the launch of her Kylie Skin summer collection. The group posted sultry pics across social media from their trip.

