Kylie Jenner is learning to navigate the seasons of life without her former BFF Jordyn Woods. The Lip Kit maven opened up about their falling out in a clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians released on Sunday, July 14.

While chatting with sister Khloé Kardashian over a glass of wine, the Revenge Body host, 35, asks Jenner, 21, whether she misses the model, 21, after the cheating scandal between Woods and Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson led them to have a rift.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen,” Jenner states. “For a reason. For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’”

The makeup mogul continued: “I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. And sometimes people are there for certain reasons and certain times of your life and not for others.”

Kardashian then proceeded to compliment her little sister on her ability to stay calm in tough situations. “I just feel like we’re all so lucky to have each other,” Jenner said, referring to their other sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. “Because I feel, like, a lot of the reason I am the way I am is because of you guys.”

“Only the strong and loyal will survive,” Khloé replied.

Woods and Thompson, 28, made headlines in February when they were spotted making out at a party in Los Angeles while the athlete was still dating Khloé. The incident led the Strong Looks Better Naked author to pull the plug on their relationship nearly 10 months after they welcomed their daughter, True, in the middle of a previous cheating scandal.

A source told Us Weekly in June that Jenner and Woods are working to reconcile. “Their relationship is on the road to recovery,” the insider explained. “Kylie knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them — and Kylie’s family — to heal.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 17 returns to E! in the fall.

