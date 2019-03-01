Doing what’s best for their daughter. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson “have been in contact” since he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider explains, “They are still parenting True.”

A second source previously told Us that, while Kardashian, 34, felt “disappointed” and “so betrayed” when she found out the Cleveland Cavaliers center, 27, hooked up with Woods, 21, she’s doing her best to keep things civil for the sake of True, now 10 months.

“Tristan and Khloe are coparenting a child together. That’s not really the issue,” the insider said. “She’s doing her best to keep them on good terms.”

A third source told Us that the professional athlete “isn’t too worried about not seeing True, or Khloé establishing new rules when it comes to coparenting.”

The Good American cofounder gave birth to True in April 2018, just days after Thompson was caught cheating on her with multiple women. “Khloé stayed with Tristan because of True, hoping to be a family forever,” the third source revealed.

The basketball player also shares 2-year-old son Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. A separate insider told Us: “Tristan is a very involved father in Prince’s life, but during the basketball season, it’s challenging.”

The model admitted on the Friday, March 1, episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk that she drunkenly kissed Thompson at a house party in Los Angeles on February 17, but “never” slept with him. Multiple sources previously told Us that Woods and Thompson were “all over each other” at the bash, and the Strong Looks Better Naked author was “devastated” to hear about the tryst the next day.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” Kardashian tweeted after the interview aired. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” (Woods claimed in the chat that she was not the reason for the split.)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added: “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

