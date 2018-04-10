Khloé Kardashian’s fans are sending her support amid reports that boyfriend Tristan Thompson got cozy with another woman.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, made headlines on Tuesday, April 10, after the Daily Mail published photos of him seemingly locking lips with a mystery brunette at a New York City club. Kardashian, 33, is nine months pregnant with her and Thompson’s first child together.

Although the Revenge Body host has not yet commented on the report, her loyal following has taken to social media to slam the NBA pro. Many fans also alluded to Jordan Craig, with whom Thompson shares 15-month-old son Prince Oliver. Thompson and Craig called it quits in 2016 while she was pregnant, around the same time that he and the Good American designer got together.

Somewhere, Jordan Craig is like pic.twitter.com/awcmAOvzIt — Stephanie Metzger (@7thInningSteph) April 10, 2018

Chloe is getting Jordan Craig'd — RedHeadRedemption (@AIRalston) April 10, 2018

You mean…Tristan Thompson would cheat or disrespect the mother of his child? He’s NEVER done that before pic.twitter.com/P158mq8pg2 — Carmensita (@Hey_Sita) April 10, 2018

So Tristan Thompson cheated on a pregnant Khloe Kardashian… Didn’t he also cheat on a pregnant ex WITH Khloe? Oh, hey karma 👋🏻 — Fefe (@msfefeduran) April 10, 2018

Tristan Thompson left his pregnant girlfriend for Khloe Kardashian, now he is cheating on Khloe who is pregnant for him. See when you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite. https://t.co/8Cg64aTlYf — c (@chuzzuz) April 10, 2018

Tristan Thompson, who cheated on his then pregnant girlfriend for Khloe Kardashian, was now caught cheating on a pregnant Khloe in the club this past weekend?! The video is very suspect… pic.twitter.com/v2n3MesIeW — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) April 10, 2018

Fans also left heartfelt comments on Kardashian’s Instagram, encouraging her to focus on the impending arrival of her daughter during this difficult time. “We’re always with you Koko! You deserve the best. Can’t wait to meet your baby girl,” one user wrote. Added another: “Go have that baby then handle him sis! Don’t add to the stress of bs.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their first child together. The E! personality confirmed the happy news in December 2017 and revealed in March that the duo will welcome a baby girl.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author shared a photo of the pair embracing on Monday, April 9, with the caption, “We are ready whenever you are little mama.”

