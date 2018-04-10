OMG

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Appears to Kiss Mystery Woman: Twitter Reacts

By
Tristan-Thompson-and-Khloe-Kardashian-cheating
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group “More Than A Game” Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

Khloé Kardashian’s fans are sending her support amid reports that boyfriend Tristan Thompson got cozy with another woman.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, made headlines on Tuesday, April 10, after the Daily Mail published photos of him seemingly locking lips with a mystery brunette at a New York City club. Kardashian, 33, is nine months pregnant with her and Thompson’s first child together.

Although the Revenge Body host has not yet commented on the report, her loyal following has taken to social media to slam the NBA pro. Many fans also alluded to Jordan Craig, with whom Thompson shares 15-month-old son Prince Oliver. Thompson and Craig called it quits in 2016 while she was pregnant, around the same time that he and the Good American designer got together.

Fans also left heartfelt comments on Kardashian’s Instagram, encouraging her to focus on the impending arrival of her daughter during this difficult time. “We’re always with you Koko! You deserve the best. Can’t wait to meet your baby girl,” one user wrote. Added another: “Go have that baby then handle him sis! Don’t add to the stress of bs.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their first child together. The E! personality confirmed the happy news in December 2017 and revealed in March that the duo will welcome a baby girl.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author shared a photo of the pair embracing on Monday, April 9, with the caption, “We are ready whenever you are little mama.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!