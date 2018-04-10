Tristan Thompson was caught getting close to another woman who isn’t Khloe Kardashian, according to the Daily Mail. Kardashian is currently nine months pregnant with their first child together, a girl.

The publication has pictures and video of Thompson appearing to kiss a mystery brunette in a New York City club on Saturday, April 7.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2017 that Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 27, are expecting their first child together. The Revenge Body host confirmed her pregnancy news in December 2017 via Instagram.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian captioned a photo Thompson holding her bare baby bump at the time. “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen. Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time. Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author and the Cleveland Cavaliers star started dating in September 2016 after a friend set them up on a blind date. Kardashian is set to give birth to their baby girl any day now.

“We are ready whenever you are little mama,” she captioned a photo of her and Thompson kissing on Monday, April 9, via Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was previously married to Lamar Odom, whom she later revealed cheated on her multiple times throughout their marriage. Thompson, meanwhile, shares 15-month-old son Prince Oliver with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

For the latest news stories of the day, court cases, political controversies, crime, and other hot topics subscribe to our new podcast ‘All Rise’ below!



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!