Her side of the story. Jordyn Woods finally broke her silence about hooking up with Tristan Thompson behind Khloé Kardashian’s back.

The 21-year-old model appeared on the Friday, March 1, episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, and addressed the scandal. She has been close with the Smith family for years, and even calls Will her “uncle.”

“Sunday night, I went to dinner with some friends and I went to this bar after … I was minding my business, dancing, drinking,” Woods told the Gotham actress, 47. “Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. That was it … normal L.A. culture.”

Woods eventually left the bar with some friends and ended up at an afterparty at the professional athlete’s house, which she quickly realized was a mistake. “I should have gone home after the party,” she asserted, but denied doing “anything intimate” with Thompson other than resting her legs on his.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” she admitted. “It’s just … we’re all together. We’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area [and] go to a bedroom [or] a bathroom.”

However, Woods did confess that Thompson kissed her as she was leaving the party. She explained, “[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me … it was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out.”

The following morning, the Instagram star “talked to Kylie [Jenner] and Khloé … and told them [she] was there,” but didn’t reveal that she kissed Thompson because she was “trying to protect Khloé’s heart.” She noted: “I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions that took place.”

Pinkett Smith didn’t beat around the bush and asked Woods if she slept with the Canada native, which Woods adamantly denied. “Never. Never a thought, never a consideration,” Jenner’s best friend said. “It never happened. And never will I.”

Woods’ remarks come more than a week after she was spotted with the NBA player, 27, at a Los Angeles house party. A source revealed to Us that the SECNDNTURE designer, who is best friends with Jenner, 21, and Thompson “were all over each other” as other partygoers were instructed not to take cellphone pictures.

Kardashian, 34, confronted Woods and the Cleveland Cavaliers center separately and they each admitted to the infidelity. The Revenge Body host then broke up with Thompson after more than two years together.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on February 20 that Woods moved out of Jenner’s home in the wake of the cheating scandal, although the status of the duo’s friendship is still up in the air.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 perfect sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life. But they’re all looking at it as if she better be,” a second source previously revealed to Us. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Although Jenner is in a tricky position, her relationship with her sisters remains stronger than ever as “Khloé is not mad at Kylie,” a third insider told Us. However, the Good American cofounder feels “completely devastated” by Woods’ betrayal and she “loved Jordyn before this.”

As for Thompson, the athlete is seemingly unfazed by the drama. “Tristan isn’t a manipulative person. He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment,” the second source explained of the athlete, who previously cheated on Kardashian with multiple women in April 2018, days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. “He doesn’t even think hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad’ because him and Khloé were broken up in his mind. He just truly doesn’t care.”

