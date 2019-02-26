No more hiding? Jordyn Woods may break her silence about the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal on an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s web show, Red Table Talk.

Woods, 21, posted a brief Instagram Live stream that showed her walking through the Facebook Watch series’ set on Tuesday, February 26. The video ended with the model sitting down at the red-colored table that the show’s guests sit around as she stared seriously into the camera. Her episode will air on Friday, March 1, a Red Table Talk rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Larsa Pippen, who broke the news of Thompson’s latest indiscretion to the Kardashians, commented on Hollywood Unlocked’s post about Woods’ interview, writing, “Can’t wait to see what version of her story she tells. Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her.”

Woods is a longtime family friend of the Gotham actress, 47, and her husband, Will Smith. The former Good American #GoodSquad member refers to the Suicide Squad actor, 50, as her “uncle,” and said in September 2014 that he “has greatly impacted [her] life.” (Woods and Kylie Jenner are also close to Will and Jada’s son, Jaden Smith.)

In September 2018, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum posted a heartfelt message to Woods in honor of her 21st birthday. “Happy 21st Jordy! I am proud of All that you Are, and excited by the prospects of what you will Become,” he captioned a throwback picture of the two on Instagram. “Enjoy your next trip around the Sun… it’s a special one :).”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on February 19 that Woods was caught hooking up with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Thompson, 27, at a party in Los Angeles two days prior. The pair “were all over each other” and were seen “making out” by others who attended the bash.

Kardashian, 34, “confronted” the social media star and the NBA player separately and they both eventually “admitted” to their wrongdoings, according to one source. The scandal came 10 months after Thompson was caught cheating on the Strong Looks Better Naked author with multiple women while she was still pregnant with their daughter, True. While Kardashian gave the Cleveland Cavilers center a second chance after True was born, she ended their two-plus-year relationship after his latest round of infidelity.

The former Kocktails With Khloé host spoke directly about the drama for the first time earlier on Tuesday, tweeting, “Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

