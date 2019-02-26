Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out About Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Grateful for the support. Khloé Kardashian spoke out about Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Jordyn Woods for the first time — and she wanted everyone to know that she’s feeling the love.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you,” Kardashian, 34, tweeted on Tuesday, February 26. “I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!”

Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! 🙏🏽 I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another 💕 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 26, 2019

The Good American founder added: “I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

While this is the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has directly addressed the cheating scandal, she did like several tweets about the situation. “@khloekardashian dont let anyone ever say this is your fault,” one of her liked Twitter notes reads. “He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love.”

Kardashian also took to Twitter to slam reports that she was in talks to become the next Bachelorette.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, February 19, that Thompson, 27, was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend at a party two nights prior. A source told Us that the Revenge Body host found out about the cheating through a family friend and subsequently “confronted” Woods, 21, once she found out.

“At first [Jordyn] denied it, but then she admitted it,” the insider explained. A second source revealed that Kardashian also questioned the NBA star and he also confirmed his wrongdoings. Thompson was previously caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, now 10 months, in April 2018.

A third source noted: “Khloé feels so betrayed. This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.”

The model, meanwhile, feels awful for what she did and another insider told Us that she has been “trying to apologize” to both Kardashian and Jenner, 21, but “they still aren’t speaking to her.” The source continued: “Jordyn still loves Kylie and Khloé as family. She is beyond upset to have lost them in her life right now.”

