Khloe Kardashian Responds to Rumors She Will Be the Next Bachelorette

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on Saturday, February 23, to slam Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss after he tweeted about newly single Khloé Kardashian being the next Bachelorette.

“Fake f—king news big time!!!!” the KKW Beauty founder, 38, tweeted in response to a post from Pop Crave that featured tweets from the TV executive.

“Now who do you think should be our next #TheBachelorette,” Fleiss, 54, had tweeted on Monday, February 18, following it up two days later with a message saying, “@khloekardashian is very much in contention… Stay tuned!”

The next day he continued the speculation with, “Any decision regarding @khloekardashian as the new #TheBachelorette will need to be approved by my dear friend @KrisJenner.” On Friday, February 22, he added that he’s already been in contact with the momager.

Kim’s denial on Saturday prompted a quick response from Fleiss, who tweeted, “How would @KimKardashian know??? This is between me and @KrisJenner — and most importantly @khloekardashian !!!”

Oh really????? Wait a minute…. https://t.co/fe5xhzvMLR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2019

“Oh really????? Wait a minute….” Kim responded before posting a screengrab of a group chat with Jenner and Khloé.

“Are u guys in talks w the bachkorettte [sic]” Kim wrote.

“No lol,” Jenner replied before Khloé added, “Ewwww I mean put some respeck on my name.”

The move to feature the Good American founder, 34, as the ABC reality franchise’s new star comes after Khloé learned that her now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 19, that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, hooked up with Woods, 21, at a house party in L.A. on Sunday, February 17. After Khloé caught wind of the infidelity and confronted Thompson about it, he admitted to cheating and she broke up with the NBA star. Several insiders also confirmed to Us that Woods had moved out of Kylie’s home amid the scandal.

Khloé shared a series of messages on her Instagram Stories on Saturday that seemed to be about the breakup. “We have to accept that some people are really f—ked up and it’s not our job to heal them,” one post read.

Thompson, who shares daughter True, 10 months, with Khloé, previously cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with multiple women while she was pregnant. She learned of his infidelity days before giving birth to True in April 2018.

