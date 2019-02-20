Uh-oh! Khloé Kardashian confronted boyfriend Tristan Thompson about him cheating on her with Jordyn Woods on Monday, February 18, and the basketball star admitted it was true, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

The shocking news broke on Tuesday, February 18, that the NBA player cheated on his reality star girlfriend with Kylie Jenner’s best friend at a house party on February 17.

According to a source, Thompson and the model were “making out” at the party.

“Khloé was told by people who saw Tristan and Jordan making out and told Khloé, and Khloé confronted Tristan and he admitted it was true,” a second source added.

The first one said that the Good American founder “loved” Woods before she found out the news and this is “completely shocking” to the Kardashian clan.

This information came out right after it was confirmed that Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player had broken up 10 months after his first cheating scandals surfaced in April 2018. According to another insider, “Khloé is completely done with him for good.”

Once news of the split and the allegations about Woods were made public, the athlete tweeted, “FAKE NEWS,” before quickly deleting his message.

However, there have been signs that the couple were having issues. Kardashian has been posting cryptic messages about love on Instagram, and the pair — who welcomed daughter True in April 2018 — spent Valentine’s Day apart. “Khloe and Tristan were having problems before this anyway, for months,” the second source confirmed.

