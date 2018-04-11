Caught cheating! Not all Hollywood romances are like fairytales. Some end amicably, but others end in scandal, which is why Us Weekly is taking a look back at six of the biggest celebrity cheating scandals. Watch the video above!

Tristan Thompson had jaws hit the floor when videos and photos surfaced of him allegedly kissing a mystery brunette in NYC on April 7, while his girlfriend Khloé Kardashian awaits the birth of their first child, a baby girl. A source close to the athlete told Us exclusively, “None of his friends are surprised by this and they all knows he cheats. Most of his friends and people in his circle also cheat and don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

Cheating on pregnant partners seems to be a trend in Hollywood. Donald Trump Jr. cheated on Vanessa Trump with Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day while she was pregnant with her third child in late 2011, Us Weekly confirmed. Things got so intense between Trump Jr. and O’Day that an insider told Us, “Don told Aubrey he wanted to have a baby with her.”

Kevin Hart publicly apologized to his wife, Eniko Parrish, who was eight months pregnant at the time, for cheating. The actor came forward on Instagram in September 2017 because he was being extorted and did not want “to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes.”

However, the biggest cheating scandal had to go to Tiger Woods. In 2009, his squeaky clean image and marriage to Elin Nordegren went up in flames as it was revealed he had multiple affairs. In a public apology Woods said he “thought I could get away with whatever I wanted to.” Despite their divorce, Woods has stated on multiple occasions that his ex-wife, and mother of his two children, Sam, 11, and Charlie, 9, is his best friend.

For more of the biggest celebrity cheating scandals — including Sandra Bullock and Jesse James — watch the video above.

