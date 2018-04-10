Nothing new? Tristan Thompson is a known cheater among his friends, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“None of his friends are surprised by this and they all know he cheats,” an insider close to the Cleveland Cavaliers player says. “Most of his friends and people in his circle also cheat and don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

As previously reported, the NBA star, 27, appeared to be kissing another woman at a club in New York City on Saturday, April 7. Photos and videos published by The Daily Mail on Tuesday, April 10, show Thompson getting up close and personal with a mystery woman. The Shade Room later posted pics of the duo walking into his hotel together.

Then, a video of the athlete — who is already father to 15-month-old Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig — making out and getting physical with two women in October 2017 surfaced on Tuesday. TMZ shared the footage, claiming that it took place around the time girlfriend Khloé Kardashian was three months pregnant.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, is now nine months along and expected to give birth to her daughter any day. Us broke the news in September 2017 that Kardashian is expecting her first child with Thompson. She confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram in December 2017.

In the days leading up to her baby girl’s arrival, the Revenge Body host has been sharing loving photos of herself and her beau of more than a year. “We are ready whenever you are little mama,” she captioned an Instagram post of herself kissing a shirtless Thompson as he cradled her bump on Monday, April 9.

