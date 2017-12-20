The Kardashian klan is growing! Khloe Kardashian is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend of one year, Tristan Thompson, multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 26. She also confirmed the news herself on Wednesday, December 20, in a sweet Instagram post. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” the reality star gushed.

Kardashian has been open in the past about her desire to be a mom and start a family when she felt the time was right. So on the heels of her exciting announcement, relive the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s most heartfelt quotes about being a mom and starting a family of her own!