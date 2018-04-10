Not his first love. Tristan Thompson had another lady in his life before things got serious with Khloé Kardashian, who is now nine months pregnant with their daughter. Jordan Craig was in a relationship with the athlete before he began dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in September 2016.

The NBA player was allegedly caught kissing another woman on Saturday, April 7. Since some believe Thompson cheated on Craig with Kardashian, let’s take a look at a few fast facts about the Instagram model.

She’s the Mother of Thompson’s Son

Thompson is already dad to 15-month-old son Prince Oliver, whom he shares with Craig. The 27-year-old has never posted a photo of his baby boy on Instagram, while his mom has only shared pics of him from afar or with his face covered.

Thompson Started Dating Kardashian While Craig Was Still Pregnant

The basketball star began dating Kardashian, 33, in September 2016 while Craig was still pregnant with Thompson’s first child. She didn’t welcome Prince until December 2016. “Khloé’s having fun with him right now and just doesn’t want any drama,” a source told Us Weekly shortly after the news of Craig’s pregnancy broke.

Fans who believe Thompson cheated on the social media star with Kardashian rushed to congratulate her on dodging a bullet after reports of him kissing another woman spread on April 10. Comments like “You got the last laugh” and “Justice has been served” flooded her Instagram.

She Might Have Dated Tyga

According to Hollywood Life, Craig was involved with rapper Tyga — who also happens to be Kylie Jenner’s ex — at some point, though this has not been confirmed by either party.

She’s Eniko Parrish’s Cousin

Eniko Parrish, who is married to Kevin Hart, is Craig’s first cousin. Parrish — who went through a cheating scandal of her own with the comedian in December 2017 — attended the model’s baby shower in October 2016 and congratulated the expectant mother. “You’re going to be an amazinggggg mommy! (It runs in the family),” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I cant wait to finally meet him. Blessings to you and your new bundle of joy!”

She Runs Her Own Lifestyle Blog

All Eyes on Jordy C features Craig’s musings on beauty, fashion, travel, home décor, motherhood and more. “Although it is very challenging and tiring, it is by far one of the most joyful and rewarding jobs I could ever have,” she wrote of being a mom on Tuesday, April 10. “Mothers are Queens who are to be admired and celebrated each and everyday!”

