Owning the truth. Kevin Hart admitted during an interview with Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club to cheating on his wife, Eniko Parrish.

“There’s no way around it, the best way to do it is just address it right on,” Hart began after he was asked on Thursday, December 14, what he was thinking when he “got caught cheating in Vegas.”

“That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it,” Hart continued. “You can’t even say, ‘What were you thinking?’ Because you weren’t thinking … You don’t plan to f—k up. You f—k up, and then you go, ‘Oh s—t, I f—ked up’ … I rightfully stand in front of my f—k up, hands in the air, I’m guilty.”

As previously reported, Hart apologized in September to his then-pregnant wife and kids after an alleged extortionist claimed to have a “sexually provocative” video of the Central Intelligence star cheating on his wife.

“Me being wrong, I’m going to face the music,” the 38-year-old comedian continued on Thursday. “I’m gonna go home, I’m gonna address it, I’m gonna make my wife fully aware of what’s going on in the situation that I have now put us in and I’m hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f—king massive mistake. That’s what I’m trying to do not only as a man, but within teaching a lesson to my son.”

Parrish, 33, gave birth to their son, Kenzo, in November. Hart also shares shares daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

“It’s a cold house, it’s a very cold house for a minute and rightfully so,” Hart responded after he was asked how things were at home. “There’s good days and bad days — take your humble pie and you f—king eat it. Here’s the difference though, it’s a difference between f—king up and trying to recover from a f—k up because you realize what you almost lost.”

After Parrish gave birth, the couple, who tied the knot in August 2016, made their first red carpet appearance at the Hollywood premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Monday, December 11.

