Baby boom! As the Kardashian family continues to expand, Us Weekly is celebrating by looking back on the most heartfelt and memorable quotes the reality stars have shared about their brood.

The E! personalities are welcoming several new additions this year. Us Weekly exclusively revealed last July that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child together, a baby girl, via surrogate. The couple confirmed the happy news in September and welcomed their bundle of joy on January 16.

Khloe Kardashian also confirmed her first pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson via Instagram in December, but Us broke the news about her baby boy-to-be in September.

Kimye’s newborn and the Good American designer’s baby on board will have playmates as Kylie Jenner is also pregnant and expecting a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The Kardashian clan have always boasted about having a big family and have said in many episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years that they couldn’t imagine having a small bunch.

Scroll down and relive the social media moguls’ best quotes about their famous family!