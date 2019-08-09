Personality pics! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed their second son, Reign, in December 2014 and have been sharing hilarious photos of the little one ever since.

Reign joined older siblings Mason and Penelope on his brother’s 5th birthday. Six months after he was born, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars called it quits.

Since their split, the Poosh creator and the Flip It Like Disick star have worked hard to amicably coparent their brood. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” the New York native told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2019. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way.”

He added, “We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it. We live a few miles apart and it’s simple.”

His ex echoed this sentiment in a YouTube video two months earlier. “I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting here,” she gushed.

Kardashian’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian, who split from Tristan Thompson less than a year after their daughter True’s birth, looks to Kourtney and her ex for coparenting inspiration. “I definitely take a lot of learning [and] tips from Scott and Kourtney,” the Revenge Body host told Us in June. “They do such a seamless job at it, but I’m still … fresh.”

