A little down time. Kourtney Kardashian ditched the busy streets of Calabasas, California, for the serene surroundings of Wyoming shortly after announcing her hiatus from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Poosh founder, 40, posted a series of photos on her Instagram on Saturday, November 9, of the relaxing trip, which she took with her children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“We have everything we need 🙏🏼,” she wrote alongside pictures and videos of a horse barn, stunning sunsets, farm animals and the children playing together.

Her trip to the Cowboy State⁠ ⁠— where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West own a $14 million ranch⁠ ⁠— comes shortly after Kourtney announced that she would be taking a “break” from the Kardashian’s popular reality show, which is in its 17th season.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, November 7. “But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed.”

The reality star’s sister Khloé Kardashian said that she would “miss” having Kourtney on the show, while Kim, 39, joked that she and Khloé could star in their own “amazing” spinoff, Kim and Khloé Take Calabasas.

“We love Kourtney … whatever she decides to do. I feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, [but] she’ll be back. They all come back,” the Good American founder, 35, explained.

Thursday’s announcement isn’t the first time Kourtney has spoken about leaving the show. In September, she opened up about her future on the E! series while appearing on The Real.

“So, every day is different,” she explained when asked if would ever leave. “But at the current moment, I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where [I want to]. Because, I mean, life is short, and you want to be happy.”

