



Putting her family first! Kourtney Kardashian is taking a step back from Keeping Up With the Kardashians to be with her three kids.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” the reality star, 40, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, November 7. “But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed.”

Although Khloé Kardashian will “miss” having her older sister on the show, the Revenge Body host, 35, said, “We love Kourtney … whatever she decides to do. I feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, [but] she’ll be back. They all come back.”

Kim Kardashian agreed, saying that for the time being, she and the Strong Looks Better Naked author could star in a series of their own. “Just Kim and Khloé Take Calabasas,” the KKW Beauty creator, 39, joked. “That’d be amazing. We can live in a condo with all of our kids and see how that goes.”

Kourtney, who shares Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with her ex Scott Disick, revealed in September that she was considering quitting the E! show.

“So, every day is different,” she explained when asked on The Real whether she’d leave. “But at the current moment, I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where [I want to]. Because, I mean, life is short, and you want to be happy.”

In August, the Poosh creator wrote on Instagram that it is her “priority” to travel with her children, “making memories [and] … living life to the absolute fullest.” She has been on multiple family vacations with Mason, Penelope and Reign this year, from Finland to Rome.

When an Instagram user bashed Kourtney last month for taking so many trips with her brood, the Los Angeles native wrote back, “Traveling can be educational.”

Kourtney has appeared on 17 seasons of KUWTK, starting in 2007.