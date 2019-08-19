



Take that! Kourtney Kardashian defended her decision to take multiple trips with her children this summer.

When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, posted a spread of pics on a golf course with her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, an Instagram user commented, “Kourtney, this is why ppl say you don’t work girl.”

The reality star clapped back, writing, “We all have our priorities. So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

An additional social media user thanked the E! personality for being a dedicated mom, which led another to point out that “working moms are dedicated too.” Kardashian responded to this as well, writing, “Who says I am not a working mom? Because I most definitely am. Working moms can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

The Poosh creator, who shares Mason, 9, Penelope and Reign, 4, with her ex Scott Disick, spent most of August vacationing in Italy with her brood.

The California native documented the European trip on Instagram, from bikini pics and gelato outings to outfit shots and family photos.

“Wow, I just had the most beautiful night with my kids watching the sunset, feeling overwhelmingly grateful for this past few weeks spent together in Italy and so in awe of God’s creation there was nothing for me to do but cry (happy tears),” she captioned a boat pic with her little ones on August 10.

Now that Kardashian is back in America, she is enjoying some rest and relaxation in the wilderness with her children and their aunt Kendall Jenner. The model, 23, posted an adorable video touching foreheads with Reign on Sunday.

