Little jet-setters! Kourtney Kardashian has been with her three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — on a European summer getaway since mid-July.

While boating off the coast of Sardinia with her brood and her friends, including PR exec Simon Huck and her younger sister Kendall Jenner, the Poosh creator, 40, has been documenting the experience on social media. From climbing on rocks and posing poolside to enjoying seaside dinners and rocking bikinis, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is having the time of her life with her kiddos.

The E! personality went on a similar vacation last summer, taking her three little ones, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick, to Italy along with her then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The former couple’s romantic trip included visits to Rome and Capri.