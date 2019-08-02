Little jet-setters! Kourtney Kardashian has been with her three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — on a European summer getaway since mid-July.
While boating off the coast of Sardinia with her brood and her friends, including PR exec Simon Huck and her younger sister Kendall Jenner, the Poosh creator, 40, has been documenting the experience on social media. From climbing on rocks and posing poolside to enjoying seaside dinners and rocking bikinis, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is having the time of her life with her kiddos.
The E! personality went on a similar vacation last summer, taking her three little ones, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick, to Italy along with her then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The former couple’s romantic trip included visits to Rome and Capri.
She and the model, 26, split in August 2018 after nearly two years together. The exes have remained amicable, and Bendjima even attended Kardashian’s 40th birthday party in April.
“[She] likes having Younes around because they have great sexual chemistry and it’s fun for her,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “She thinks he’s young and hot and has a great body and she’s in control of the situation. She has a much more refined approach to everything in her life, in terms of business and taking care of her kids and coparenting with Scott. [She] is aware that she doesn’t want to deal with any craziness.”
The former boxer has been absent from the reality star’s Italian vacay this summer, however. Keep scrolling for a look at Kardashian’s relaxing trip with Mason, Penelope and Reign.