Friendly exes. The connection between Kourtney Kardashian and her former boyfriend Younes Bendjima is still strong.

Bendjima, 25, attended Kardashian’s celeb-filled 40th birthday party on Thursday, April 18. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the Poosh founder “likes having Younes around because they have great sexual chemistry and it’s fun for her.”

The insider explains, “She thinks he’s young and hot and has a great body and she’s in control of the situation. She has a much more refined approach to everything in her life, in terms of business and taking care of her kids and coparenting with Scott [Disick]. [She] is aware that she doesn’t want to deal with any craziness.”

The Algerian model joined Kardashian’s famous family, as well as Paris Hilton, Sofia Richie, Robin Thicke and more, at the celebration. Earlier this month, Bendjima dropped a flirty comment on his ex’s Instagram post, which sparked rumors of a reconciliation.

“Ya look good minnie mouse,” he wrote on Kardashian’s picture, which showed her dressed in a red leather dress and heels. She replied, “Merci Mickey.” A second source told Us, however, that the pair are “not dating again” and were simply engaging in some “Instagram banter.”

Bendjima and the eldest Kardashian sibling split in August 2018 after nearly two years of dating. Weeks later, they briefly gave their relationship another shot, but ultimately decided to call quits for good.

“It just wasn’t working anymore,” another insider explained at the time. “There wasn’t any dramatic moment.”

Kardashian shares three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — with ex Disick, 35, whom she dated from 2007 to 2015. The duo remain close for the sake of their children and recently took their offspring to Finland for a pre-birthday getaway. Disick’s 20-year-old girlfriend, Richie, also joined the crew on their vacation.

