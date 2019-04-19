It’s Kourtney Kardashian’s world, and her exes are just celebrating it! The reality star’s ex-boyfriends Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima attended her 40th birthday bash on Thursday, April 18.

Decked out in a slinky, black Versace dress, the Poosh creator walked into the house party hand in hand with 6-year-old daughter Penelope. During the get-together, Kourtney was showered with love by her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, mom Kris Jenner and grandma Mary Jo Campbell.

Disick, 35, was joined by girlfriend Sofia Richie for the evening. Kourtney and the Talentless designer share Penelope and sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kicked off her birthday celebrations on a trip to Finland with Disick, Richie, 20, and her kids during the first week of April. An insider told Us Weekly that Kourtney is “in a good place” with Disick and Richie, who were first linked in summer 2017.

“She sees Scott and Sofia all the time,” the insider noted. A second source added: “Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine.”

It’s unclear if Bendjima, meanwhile, brought a date. The Algerian model, 25, revealed that he was at the party by sharing a photo of the “Happy birthday Kourt” napkin via his Instagram Story. The duo, who split in August 2018 after nearly two years together, sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this month after fans caught them flirting on Instagram.

“Ya look good minnie mouse,” Bendjima commented on a photo of Kourtney in a red leather dress and matching heels on April 12.

The E! personality replied, “Merci Mickey.”

A third source told Us, however, the the exes are “not dating again.”

“That’s just Instagram banter,” the third source noted.

Scroll through for a look inside the bash: