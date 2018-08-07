It’s a Kourt-ordered breakup! Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have ended their nearly two-year relationship, and the 39-year-old reality star was the one who wanted out, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Bendjima, 26, has since headed to Mexico, where he was spotted getting handsy with former Las Vegas waitress Jordan Ozuna on Monday, August 6, according to TMZ. (Ozuna was previously linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber.)

Kardashian and Bendjima started dating in 2016 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week that October, and before long, they seemed totally smitten. “Younes and Kourtney are great,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2017 of their romance. “The relationship is still developing and it’s getting more serious.”

The couple still seemed happy as recently as June 2018, when they took a romantic vacation to Italy, visiting Rome and Capri with her kids in tow.

But in July 2018, breakup rumors started circulating after Bendjima left a harsh comment on a photo Kardashian posted on Instagram, a pic in which she’s wearing a floral thong. “Thats what you need to show to get likes?” he asked.

“It was him trying to make a joke, and it wasn’t perceived well on Instagram,” a source later told Us Weekly. “He doesn’t realize that making a joke could be perceived as something totally different or negative.” (TMZ reports the Instagram comment wasn’t the cause of the split.)

Prior to the relationship, Bendjima reportedly dated model Jourdan Dunn, and Kardashian had a nine-year relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children.

