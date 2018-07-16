Proceed to the doghouse! Younes Bendjima slammed Kourtney Kardashian after she posted a cheeky Instagram photo of herself in a thong.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a pic of herself wearing a floral thong with her bare bum almost completely exposed on Monday, July 16. Kardashian donned a large sunhat and sat on the grass underneath a tree in the shot. “Don’t be shady, be a lady,” she wrote.

Bendjima, 25, harshly commented: “Thats what you need to show to get likes?” His remark has since been deleted from Kardashian’s page, while a source tells Us Weekly that the model was kidding.

The reality star’s photo is quite similar to an Instagram Story shot Scott Disick posted of Sofia Richie on Wednesday, July 11. Kardashian’s ex — with whom she shares children Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — shared a revealing photo of his 19-year-old girlfriend’s derriere while the couple vacationed together in Greece. In the pic, the model wears a barely there black thong bikini. “I guess we’re leaving,” the 35-year-old wrote.

Thong bikinis have become Richie’s signature in the time since she began dating Disick in September 2017. The model sported a tiny white suit in December 2017 while riding a Jet Ski in Florida and later rocked an even skimpier black swimsuit in January while on a boat trip with her beau in Mexico. She has also not been shy about posting thong pics on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and Bendjima — who started dating in December 2016 — have been enjoying romantic summer travels of their own. The pair went for a swim in a cave in Capri, Italy, in June, documenting their adventure on Instagram and sharing several sexy photos throughout their stay.

As for Richie and Bendjima, the two had an amicable relationship prior to their respective romances with Disick and Kardashian. However, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in October 2017: “They’re not really speaking anymore.”

