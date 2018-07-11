When in Greece! Scott Disick shared a revealing photo of girlfriend Sofia Richie during the couple’s latest luxurious vacation.

In the pic from his Instagram Story, Richie can be seen walking away from Disick in what appears to be a barely-there black thong bikini. The 19-year-old has a black crossbody bag draped behind her, covering part of her derriere, and wears heels as she strolls along the sidewalk toward a picturesque city.

Disick, 35, captioned the Wednesday, July 11, shot: “I guess we’re leaving.” The duo were photographed at the airport hours later.

Richie also shared pics from their trip, though far less risqué. She leaned on the reality star’s shoulder in an Instagram shot on Saturday, July 8. The model posed near a pool in a bikini top and long black pants in one photo and rode around Mykonos on a boat in another.

Us Weekly exclusively reported on July 3 that Richie and Disick are shacking up following a brief split in June. “Scott and Sofia are moving in together,” a source told Us at the time. “She’ll move into his house.”

The couple — who began dating in summer 2017 — called it quits after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was unfaithful and was subsequently seen getting close to another woman. “Sofia and Scott split up,” an insider told Us on June 2. “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told [her father] Lionel [Richie]. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

Two days later, the pair rekindled their romance. “They are now back together and Scott isn’t done with her,” a source said at the time. “Sofia had a stange weekend and Scott and her are working through things.”

