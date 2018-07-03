Onward and upward. Just one month after Scott Disick and Sofia Richie briefly split up after the reality star was unfaithful, the couple have moved on and decided to take the next step: by shacking up!

“Scott and Sofia are moving in together,” a source exclusively tells Us in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “She’ll move into his house.”

The choice to live together comes on the heels of Richie, 19, ending their relationship for two days after she discovered the 35-year-old had, according to a confidant, “cheated on her in Miami.” He was also seen getting cozy with a mystery woman at Kanye West’s Ye album listening party in Wyoming on May 31.

Following the news of Disick’s indiscretions, an insider revealed that Richie confided in her father, Lionel Richie, who threatened that “he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

Days later, though, the pair — who have been dating since September 2017 and share a 16-year age difference — were back on and closer than ever. A source told Us, “They are now back together and Scott isn’t done with her. Sofia had a strange weekend and Scott and her are working through things.”

Meanwhile, Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39 (they share Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3), is unfazed. “She couldn’t be bothered by the drama,” adds the first source. “She just cares about the kids and that they’re OK with the situation, which they are.”

