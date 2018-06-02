Sofia Richie has broken up with Scott Disick after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cheated on her and was subsequently spotted getting cozy with another woman, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Sofia and Scott split up,” the source tells Us. “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told [her father] Lionel [Richie],” the source says. “He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

The source adds that the couple were still technically together when the reality TV star was spotted with another girl at Kanye West‘s listening party for his new album in Wyoming earlier this week.

Another insider tells Us that Disick, 35, was “really sloppy throughout the night” and “could barely speak” when he was seen getting cozy with the mystery blonde.

Sofia, 19, found out about her boyfriend cheating on her with the woman in Miami “after their trip to St. Bart’s and it caused huge problems in their relationship,” the source tells Us. “He went to Wyoming because of it and was photographed with another girl and that was the icing on the cake for her to break up with him.”

The pair had been “trying to work things out,” the source added but after his PDA with the blonde in Wyoming, they can’t continue to see each other “because Lionel forbids them reconnecting and won’t continue to support their relationship.”

The model and her music legend dad are “extremely close,” the source continues. While Disick still has feelings for the teen, “he knows there’s not much that he can do. Sofia is upset but is leaning towards sticking with her family and Lionel because she realizes the severity of it.”

The couple began dating in 2017 after Disick was linked to a number of women in a summer of love that included actress Bella Thorne. They made their relationship Instagram official in September last year, when Disick posted some PDA-heavy photos of them together.

Sofia most recently posted a pic of herself and Disick on Instagram on May 26, writing, “Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you.”

