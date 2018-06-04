That was fast! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are back on just two days after he was spotted getting cozy with another woman, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They are now back together and Scott isn’t done with her,” the source explains. “Sofia had a strange weekend and Scott and her are working through things.”

Disick, 35, and Richie, 19, started dating in the summer of 2017. A source told Us on Saturday, June 2, that the couple had split after he “cheated on her in Miami” and she told her father Lionel Richie.

“[Lionel] said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her,” the source told Us.

Another insider revealed that the reality TV personality was “really sloppy” and “could barely speak” when he was seen with another girl at Kanye West‘s Ye album listening party in Wyoming on Thursday, May 31.

“He went to Wyoming because of it and was photographed with another girl and that was the icing on the cake for her to break up with him,” the source told Us, adding that Richie found out about the alleged Miami cheating after their May trip to St. Bart’s.

Disick downplayed the breakup reports on Monday, June 4, writing, “We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us” on his Instagram Story. The duo also stepped out together on the same day.

While Riche has yet to address her brief split from Disick, she last shared a photo of him on social media on May 26. In honor of his birthday, the model posted a pic of the duo in the ocean with the caption, “Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you.”

