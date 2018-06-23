Head over flippers! Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima went for a romantic swim while vacationing in Capri, Italy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, shared a photo of herself and Bendjima on Friday, June 22, swimming in one of the Mediterranean’s many caves. Kardashian also posted a video of herself wading in the majestic blue waters and dipping her head under.

The adventure continued as the reality star shared videos of tourists lounging on the beach on her Instagram Story Saturday, June 23, and posted a video of the beautiful scenery captioned, “[Dancing] by the [moon and sun].”

Bendjima took his followers behind the scenes of the vacation with a video of Kardashian lounging by a gorgeous private pool at Capri Palace hotel. The model also wrote of a sexy video of his girlfriend riding in a car: “Baby, blue.”

Kardashian and her 25-year-old beau visited Rome earlier this week. The pair made sure not to miss any big attractions, stopping by the Trevi Fountain and the Castel Sant’angelo.

Since they began dating in December 2016, the former boxer and Kardashian have been jet-setting to various lavish locations including Cannes, Antibes, Saint-Tropez, Paris and Coachella.

A source revealed to Us Weekly exclusively how Bendjima took an interest in Kardashian’s children during a lunch outing in April. (She shares Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.) “They sat at a table outside and at first, Penelope was refusing to get in her chair. Kourtney didn’t really do that much about it and let Penelope sit on the floor for a while,” an eyewitness said at the time. “Eventually, Penelope sat on Kourtney’s lap and cried for a second and then got in her seat. Younes seemed fatherly with the kids and was trying little tactics to get Mason to look up from the iPad and for Penelope to get in her chair.”

