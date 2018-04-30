Happy family! Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima is adjusting well to being a part of her kids’ lives. The couple were spotted having lunch at Nobu Malibu on Saturday, April 28, and her children were in tow. And during lunch, the 24-year-old model did his best to help his lady love with Penelope, 5, and Mason, 8.

“They sat at a table outside and at first, Penelope was refusing to get in her chair. Kourtney didn’t really do that much about it and let Penelope sit on the floor for a while,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively, adding that Mason was glued to his iPad. “Eventually, Penelope sat on Kourtney’s lap and cried for a second and then got in her seat. Younes seemed fatherly with the kids and was trying little tactics to get Mason to look up from the iPad and for Penelope to get in her chair.”

The onlooker added: “Kourtney and Younes weren’t sitting next to each other, they were across with the two kids in between them.”

Bendjima didn’t seem intimidated to spend time alone with Kardashian’s son, according to the eyewitness. “Younes was talking to Mason about him losing teeth and then the topic of braces came up and Mason said he didn’t want to get braces. Kourtney said that after he does, his teeth will be beautiful.”

The eyewitness also tells Us that after a meal of edamame, beef tacos, sushi and noodles, Bendjima picked up the tab.

The duo, who began dating in December 2016, kept it casual for their date. The onlooker says the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, wore sunglasses, a long kimono-style jacket, and jean shorts, and carried a Chanel bag. The model kept it simple in a white T-shirt and jeans.

Kardashian shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign, 3, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The reality TV star was in a relationship with Disick, 34, for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in July 2015. They briefly reunited in 2016, but he has since been linked to Bella Thorne and is now dating Sofia Richie. Disick and Richie, 19, were also spotted with the two kids at a beach in Malibu on Sunday, April 29.

