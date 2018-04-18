Happy Birthday, Kourtney Kardashian! The oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, we have long loved Kourt’s tell-it-like-it-is attitude. The mom of three always looks fierce both on and off the red carpet, and her Instagram feed is a series of body and style #goals with her super sexy bikini pics, gorgeous makeup snaps and fun fashion.

Whether she is lounging on a beach in Turks and Caicos with sister Kim or posing for a sultry selfie, Kourt’s look has only gotten better with age. Like her sisters, she loves to have fun with her makeup, and, while she doesn’t have the same penchant for switching up her hair color that, say, Kim or Kylie do, her raven-hued tresses are always styled to perfection.

When it comes to fashion, Kourt always keeps us guessing. She knows how to play up her petite 5 foot frame with leg-lengthening minidresses and sky-high heels. She is also known to rock a seriously sexy pantsuit, and we love her all the more for it. Despite having three kids under the age of 10, the reality star is all kinds of fitness inspiration – regularly documenting her workouts, training with her equally toned sisters and rocking barely there bikinis.

In honor of Kourtney’s 39th birthday, we are taking a look back at some of her hottest looks. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!