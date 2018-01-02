Dancing to the beat of their own drum! Kourtney Kardashian grooved into the new year with Younes Bendjima — and some classic tunes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, was all smiles as she danced hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, 24, in a sweet pic posted to his Instagram Story on Monday, January 1. “2018. Keep it 90s R&B,” he captioned the photo.

In the snap, the reality TV personality appeared to be as happy as can be as she looked up to the 6-foot-2 model in front of festive white-lit trees.

Later that same day, Younes added a short video to his Story that showed the fit couple working out in a garage. In the clip, Kourtney laughed as she realized her beau was filming her while she jump-roped. He added: “You and your new year’s resolutions [sitting] on the sofa eating Nutella. We see you.”

As previously reported, the duo began seeing each other in December 2016. “Younes and Kourtney are great,” a source told Us Weekly in August. “The relationship is still developing, and it’s getting more serious.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s November 5 episode revealed that Kourtney and Younes first met while clubbing in Paris the night before thieves robbed Kim Kardashian at gunpoint. “I was just drunk,” Kourtney said during the show of how she and Bendjima met. “He literally grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s 5 in the morning we’re leaving.’”

Prior to meeting Younes, Kourtney was in an on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick for almost a decade. The exes share Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

