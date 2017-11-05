What goes up, Cannes go down! The Sunday, November 5, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians brought us some interesting revelations about the status of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s relationship in the aftermath of their respective Cannes trips. We also got a very interesting revelation on how the mother of three met her new beau, 24-year-old model Younes Bedjima.

Kendall Told Scott to Cancel Bella Thorne’s Flight

The episode kicked off with Kourtney and sister Khloé Kardashian recapping Scott’s multi-woman romp in Cannes. Khloé said his behavior was “predictable” and called it “so slimy and gross.” Half-sister Kendall Jenner then hopped on the phone with Khloé to reveal that Scott had told her of his plans to fly actress Bella Thorne out prior to the trip. She confessed, “I said, ‘Cancel your flights. Cancel her ticket.'”

Kourtney Needs to ‘Distance’ Herself From Scott

Kourtney later divulged that she and Scott had talked shortly after arriving back on U.S. soil after their paparazzi photo competition — or as Khloé referred to it, “a dick-measuring contest.” Kourtney said that since they’ve returned, “Scott has been calling me. … I’m his therapist. He feels disgusting.” She concluded saying, “I need to distance myself.”

How Kourtney Met Younes

Kourtney then divulged how she met her current beau, Younes, revealing what turned out to be a surprisingly dark origin story. The duo apparently met while out clubbing in Paris just one day before Kim Kardashian‘s frightening armed robbery. “I was just drunk,” the eldest Kardashian sister said. “He literally grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s 5 in the morning we’re leaving.'”

She continued, “The next night … we walked into that club. We walked into the bathroom and that’s when we got the phone call about Kim … He was like, ‘I’m not leaving you guys’ and he had to translate.” Is it just Us, or is that darkly romantic?

Scott Talks About His Serial Dating

Later in the episode, Kim sat down with Scott to rehash his recent actions. After quickly revealing that his house was robbed before he left for Cannes, he said of his escapades, “I’m trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that.”

Later he admitted, “When I was at Cannes, I mean, it wasn’t good.” He continued, “I’m a guy. I’m a little bit younger [than Kourtney]. Maybe the way I’m getting over her is a drop different.”

But things must have calmed down between the two exes because the episode concluded with Kourtney and Scott together in Kourtney’s home, surrounded by friends. When the topic of them having more kids arose, Scott even admitted he would “do it artificially so it’s not weird.” Interesting! After Scott left, however, Kourtney said, “In that case, I’d rather just not have another one.” Ouch.

The episode ended with a sneak peek at next week’s drama, which included a scandalous reveal that Scott wasn’t invited to Khloé’s surprise birthday party. In a clip, Scott accused Kourtney of being “fake” for leaving him out of the family event. Kourtney then clapped back, saying, “You think you can really hurt me and still get invited to everything?”

Tell Us: What do you think of Kourtney meeting her boyfriend the night before Kim’s robbery?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

