Just kidding! Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, did not intend to create an uproar when he left a shady comment on her recent Instagram photo, a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“It was him trying to make a joke, and it wasn’t perceived well on Instagram,” the insider explains. “He doesn’t realize that making a joke could be perceived as something totally different or negative.”

The model, 25, made headlines when he wrote, “Thats what you need to show to show to get likes?” on a cheeky snap of Kardashian, 39, showing off her butt in a floral thong bikini while relaxing outside. The comment was deleted from the post shortly after.

Despite Bendjima’s questionable remark, the couple are still going strong. “They’re fine. Everything is fine with their relationship,” the source assures Us. “Kourtney has posted a lot of racy photos. Younes has liked them all in the past.”

Kardashian and Bendjima, who began dating in December 2016, have been traveling across Italy for the past month. Their sight-seeing stops so far have included Rome, Capri, Positano and Portofino.

“They really love spending time together,” a source told Us exclusively in July 2017.

The reality star previously dated Scott Disick for nine years until they broke up in July 2015. The former couple share sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 6. Disick, 35, has been dating Sofia Richie since September 2017.

