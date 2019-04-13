Is love in the air … again? Younes Bendjima could not help himself when the opportunity arose to compliment his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an Instagram photo of herself in a red leather dress and red heels on Friday, April 12. “Do you take Amex?” she captioned the fashion-forward shot.

Bendjima, 25, chimed in via the comments section, “Ya look good minnie mouse.” Kardashian graciously replied: “Merci Mickey.”

The model and the reality star split in August 2018 after nearly two years together. The duo briefly rekindled their romance weeks later before calling it quits for good.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the relationship “ran its course.” Another insider added that Kardashian ended things because “it just wasn’t working anymore,” clarifying that “there wasn’t any dramatic moment.”

Bendjima reminisced about the pair’s connection in December 2018. “Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “I’m not the type of man that forget [sic] moments like that. You [sic] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens [sic].” Kardashian shares son Mason, 9, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 4, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The Algeria native concluded by hinting at hope for their future: “It’s all love at the end of the day we don’t know what can happen tmw so there you go.”

Kardashian bumped into Bendjima at a tea shop in Los Angeles in February. The exes reportedly greeted each other warmly, with her planting a kiss on his cheek.

The Poosh founder has been linked to Luka Sabbat and David Dee Duron since her split. While watching Notting Hill in January, she admitted via her Instagram Story: “I want to be in love.”

