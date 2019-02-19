Here’s the tea: Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Younes Bendjima ran into each other at a Los Angeles tea shop, and they seemed genuinely happy to see each other.

The former couple hung out at Alfred Tea on Melrose Place over the weekend, according to TMZ, with an eyewitness revealing that Kardashian, 39, kissed the 25-year-old on the cheek. The impromptu tea date comes six months after their August 2018 breakup. Their relationship of nearly two years just “ran its course,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“Younes is working and busy and Kourtney is busy with her three children,” the source added. Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick share son Mason, 9, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 4.

Another source told Us that Kardashian broke it off with the model because the relationship “just wasn’t working anymore” and that “there wasn’t any dramatic moment.” A month prior, Bendjima left a harsh comment on a photo she posted on Instagram, in which the reality personality posed in a floral thong. “Thats what you need to show to get likes?” he asked.

The duo later “worked it out” and took “another shot” at their romance in September, but Kardashian was spotted out with Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat just weeks later.

Despite the breakup, Kardashian and Bendjima seem to be on good terms. The Algeria native even praised his former girlfriend in December. “Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories at the time, captioning a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “I’m not the type of man that forget [sic] moments like that.”

To his ex, he wrote: “you [sic] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens [sic].”

Us Weekly has reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment.

