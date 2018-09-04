Rekindling their flame! Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are back together following a brief breakup, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

A source tells Us that “there was some miscommunication” but “they worked it out and are giving it another shot.” The insider adds that the 26-year-old model “is a really sweet guy.”

The news of their reconciliation comes just one month after the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called it quits on their two-year relationship.

Following their split, Bendjima made headlines when he was spotted enjoying time with a woman Jordan Ozuna in Mexico shortly after his breakup with Kardashian. Bendjima was quick to slam the rumors that he had already moved on.

“They really want me to be the bad guy” he wrote alongside an Instagram Story at the time. “F–ck your Hollywood bulls–t (can’t have fun with your friends no more) Where are my 12 others friendssss Nice catch tho.”

Days after their split, a source told Us that Kardashian and Bendjima’s relationship had “ran its course,” noting that “Younes is working and busy and Kourtney is busy with her three children.”

Another insider added that the reality star was the one who “ended it because it just wasn’t working anymore,” saying “there wasn’t any dramatic moment.”

Bendjima and Kardashian were first linked in late 2016 after meeting at a club in Paris during Fashion Week. Prior to her relationship with Bendjima, Kardashian dated ex Scott Disick for nine years. The pair share kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

