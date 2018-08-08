Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s Relationship ‘Ran Its Course’ 

All good things come to an end? Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s relationship simply “ran its course,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Younes is working and busy and Kourtney is busy with her three children,” the source explains. (Kardashian shares sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 6, with ex Scott Disick.)

A second source adds that the 39-year-old reality star was the one who broke things off with Bendjima, 26. “She ended it because it just wasn’t working anymore,” per the source, noting that “there wasn’t any dramatic moment.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, August 7, that Kardashian and Bendjima called it quits the same day that photos of the model with another woman in Mexico surfaced. Bendjima denied reports that he was unfaithful to Kardashian or already seeing someone else in a series of Instagram Stories.

“They really want me to be the bad guy. F—k your Hollywood bullshit (can’t have fun with your friends no more),” he wrote on one post. “Where are my 12 others friendssss Nice catch tho.”

Bendjima followed up the Story with a second photo of his friends sitting around a table in Mexico, writing, “OH FOUND THEM.”

In a third Instagram Story, the former boxer added: “once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me. I know who i am where i’m from and where i’m going and that bothers you. only one opinion matter[:] The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day.”

Kourtney’s sisters, however, do not seem convinced. After The Shade Room shared an Instagram screenshot of Bendjima’s first denial, Khloé Kardashian commented, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson.”

Kim Kardashian also clapped back on a post, adding, “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip.’” She tagged on the long nose emoji, which is used to imply someone is lying.

Kourtney, for her part, has yet to publicly comment on the split, but stepped out in Los Angeles shortly after the news broke. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of videos of her friends and daughter Penelope on her Instagram Story on Tuesday evening.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!